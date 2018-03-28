Dynamo couldn't do magic because of Crohn's battle

Dynamo's battle with Crohn's disease left him unable to do magic.
The 35-year-old magician has suffered with the inflammatory bowel disease since he was a teenager but he suffered a bad bout of food poisoning last summer, leaving him in hospital.
In a video posted to Twitter, he said: "I've been keeping a bit more of a low profile as I got really sick and ended up in hospital last summer with a bad type of food poisoning.
"Having food poisoning and Crohn's disease is a very bad combination. Thankfully the NHS worked amazingly well to get me out of hospital and back on my feet, but there have been a lot of ongoing side-effects, which I'm still dealing with today ...
"As you can probably see my appearance has changed quite a bit due to all the medication I am on. It has caused me to put on quite a lot of extra body weight and give me a rash all over my body."
And captioning the video, Dynamo - whose real name is Steven Frayne - thanked his fans for their "kind support" and vowed he would return to magic soon.
He wrote: "Thank you for all the kind support. Here's a little update on the situation. #roadtorecovery #iwillbeback (sic)"
Dynamo had previously revealed there was a time where it was suggested he might have to have a colostomy bag.
He shared: "Having Crohn's is a trial but I am determined not to let it hold me back ... One option is a colostomy bag but for many people it doesn't seem like the nicest of ideas. There was a time my life when I had to have an operation and I nearly died in hospital, and one of the options was to give me a colostomy bag.
"I was only 18 and at that age it would have been awful, I couldn't have got my head space around it, but thankfully that wasn't the case. Whereas now if it has to happen, it has to happen. And I might well need a bag one day. My grandma's got one and she's the coolest person on the planet. It doesn't affect the person, it just affects their life. I'm fine with it."
