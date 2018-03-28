Sean Penn: I still love Madonna very much

Sean Penn still loves his ex-wife Madonna "very much".

The Oscar-winning actor was married to the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker for four years before their divorce in 1989, and he'll always hold a special place in his heart for his first spouse.

During a segment titled 'Sean Penn-y For Your Thoughts' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the 'Gangster Squad' star was asked who he prefers between the Queen of Pop and Britney Spears.

Penn answered: "Ah, I love my first wife very much.

"There's no [comparison]... you don't compare those things."

The host replied: "People compare them all the time! So, you're going to go with Madonna?"

And Sean - who was engaged to actress Charlize Theron before parting ways in 2010 - smiled: "Sure!"

In 2016, Madonna herself confessed she was "still in love" with the 'I Am Sam' actor, whilst offering to remarry him if he payed up $150,000 to her charity.

Speaking to her ex on stage at her fundraiser in Malawi, the 59-year-old star said: "I'm still in love with you. Yes. In fact, I think I love you more now that we're divorced."

The 'Holiday' singer also professed her love for the actor at another benefit gala the same year.