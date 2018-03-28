Tyra Banks had nose job

Tyra Banks has admitted to having a nose job early in her career.
The 44-year-old supermodel has admitted she had her hooter surgically altered and, after years of speculation, she thinks she had a "responsibility" to tell the truth.
She explained: "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching.
"I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."
The 'America's Got Talent' doesn't have a problem with anyone who opts for surgical enhancement to feel better about their appearance.
She said: "If you like your natural self, don't worry about it. But if you feel insecure about something ... I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that...
"Fix it or flaunt it -- I think women should be able to do both. There is a boundary line, either you're super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon.
"It's OK to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging."
Tyra - who has two-year-old son York with former partner Erik Asla - finds it particularly frustrating when "natural beauties" are judgemental of women who've had surgery.
She told People magazine: "Natural beauty is unfair.
"I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves."
The former 'America's Next Top Model' star isn't a fan of the "no make-up" look and insists she "needs" cosmetics.
She said: "We place a lot of emphasis on that. As a model, I needed make-up. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don't need it? I do! And we're both modeling for Victoria's Secret."
