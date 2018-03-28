John Cena's career to blame for failed first marriage

John Cena has claimed his first marriage failed to work because he is too devoted to his wrestling career.

The 40-year-old professional wrestler - who is now engaged to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella - was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012, and has admitted their romance began to crumble as he favoured his career over his relationship.

Speaking about his marriage during an appearance on Australian radio station hit105 on Wednesday (28.03.18), he said: "I have made it (WWE) my absolute life. I don't have a family. I tried marriage once and I realised (my) WWE marriage was the one that was going to survive."

Despite his devotion to his sport, John is giving marriage a second chance, as he's set to tie the knot with Nikki Bella - who wrestles alongside her twin sister Brie Bella - after proposing to her last year during Wrestlemania 33.

And although the upcoming nuptials are public knowledge, Nikki has made John swear to secrecy when it comes to talking details about the big day.

He said recently: "She is like super secretive when it comes to details. I know a lot. I know a lot and it's going well.

"But if I say anything, there will be a lightning bolt that comes from somewhere and that'll be the end of me. So, I can say it's going very well."

He might be ready to give marriage another try, but John recently admitted he doesn't think he'd make a good father, and there are no plans for the pair to start a family any time soon.

Asked if his stance on having a baby has changed, he said: "Right now it hasn't changed. I can barely raise myself, so I just don't know how good a dad I'll be. I guess that's my biggest fear."

However, the sport star has nothing but good things to say about his 33-year-old fiancÃ©e though, as he said he's "very fortunate" to have her by his side.