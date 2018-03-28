Kendra Wilkinson focusing on children

Kendra Wilkinson is reportedly focusing on her children, amid her marital problems with husband Hank Baskett.

The 'Kendra On Top' star and the 35-year-old American football star have been open about their struggling romance recently, and it has now been claimed the reality star is putting all her efforts into being there for their brood, Hank IV, eight, and Alijah, three.

A source said: "She feels broken and has come to terms with the fact that her relationship with Hank isn't healthy anymore. She's always been mommy-oriented and remains focused on her kids and what's best for them."

Insiders also claim the 32-year-old star is spending time with her friends in order to keep herself "focused".

They added to Entertainment Tonight: "She's been spending quality time with her close girlfriends to keep herself busy. She is focusing on herself and her health. She enjoys working out, going to Pilates and hiking to keep herself focused and untroubled."

It comes after it was claimed the pair hadn't been wearing their wedding rings "for a while now".

A source said: "[They've not] worn their rings for a while now. I would think so. I wouldn't say it's happening yet, but it's not good."

Kendra had previously taken to social media to slam reports her marriage problems were faked for the purposes of her reality show.

Alongside a screenshot of an article titled 'Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra's Faking It for TV', she wrote on Instagram: "1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama.

"Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. (sic)"