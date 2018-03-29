Tobias Menzies 'to play Prince Philip in The Crown'

Tobias Menzies is set to play Prince Philip in 'The Crown'.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star is expected take over from Matt Smith in the royal role from the forthcoming third series of the Netflix drama, and he is said to have closed a deal for the next two seasons.

According to Deadline, Paul Bettany was in early discussions about taking on the part but pulled out for "unspecified reasons".

Former 'Outlander' star Tobias - who played the dual roles of Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall in the drama series - is expected to start shooting 'The Crown' in the UK this summer.

Matt previously admitted he was "p***ed off" that he had to leave the part of Philip.

Asked if he wanted to stay, he said: "Oh God, I wish. I'm bloody p***ed off they're kicking us all out, bloody disgraceful.

"I'd be lying if I said I'm not disappointed. I'm scared I'll never land as great a part again. But there's an excitement to being able to pass the baton on.

"I was cut up [on the last day]. I was sad to say goodbye to the crew - the production was just f***ing quality.

"I was sad to say goodbye to wifey, the old ball and chain. It was sad. But you know, you move on."

The cast change also sees Claire Foy replaced by Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth to allow for the fact the royals are getting older, but Matt has praised the casting of Olivia as the monarch.