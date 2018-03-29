'The Bachelor' analyzed in two new books

Kaufman, a Los Angeles Times journalist, interviewed former cast members and producers from "The Bachelor" franchise for her book that gives an in-depth look at the inner-workings of the series.

She writes that producers' manipulation tactics include tracking contestants' menstrual cycles and doing their "in the moment" interviews that are akin to police interrogations during that time so they'll get more emotion.

Producers also apparently use what's known as "Frankenbites," in which a sound bite has been re-cut so that it has a different meaning.

In the rose-filled "Bachelor" mansion, contestants generally aren't allowed to leave and have no access to phones, computers, televisions or books while being filmed 24 hours a day.

They do, however, always have access to an open bar.

"People fully sign up for that stuff, so I get why the producers say, 'OK, what's the problem here? If you didn't read the contract, that's on you,'" says Kaufman, who used to cover press opportunities for the show until producers deemed her coverage too negative and banned her.

"But at the same time, these are human beings, you can't just use them as people who leak tears when you need them to and will drink alcohol to ramp up their personality."

Showler's book takes a look at the show from the outside, touching on the parallels "The Bachelor" has with contemporary social life and just why we watch.

Both Kaufman and Showler say the Canadians who've been on the franchise, including Jillian Harris and Kaitlyn Bristowe, are among their favourite contestants.

"I don't have metrics for this, but in the last couple of years it suddenly feels like 'The Bachelor' became a show that was no longer a guilty pleasure but just an open pleasure," says Showler, author of the poetry collections "Thing Is" and "Failure to Thrive."

"I do think part of it has to do with the feeling that the way people date in real life has come in some ways to reflect or mimic some of the structures of 'The Bachelor.'

"And I think maybe some part of this has to do with a certain number of celebrities openly talking about their love of the show — celebrities in Hollywood but also intellectual celebrities, like Roxane Gay is a fan of 'The Bachelor,' the author of 'Bad Feminist.'"

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press