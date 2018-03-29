50 Cent defends Tekashi69 amid rapper feud

50 Cent has defended young rapper Tekashi69 amid the star's ongoing feud with fellow rapper The Game.

The 21-year-old rising rap star - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and who is also known as 6ix9ine - is currently warring with The Game after the 'How We Do' rapper called 6ix9ine a "fake-a** Blood" during an interview.

And now, rap music heavyweight 50 Cent - who has himself feuded with The Game in the past - has stepped into the pair's beef to take the side of Brooklyn born 6ix9ine.

Whilst the 'Gummo' rapper was giving an interview with ThisIs50.com, 50 Cent walked in on the chat to tell the cameras that everyone should "Leave him alone," in regards to his feud with The Game.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper then took to social media to share snaps of himself with the rainbow-haired MC, where he gave 6ix9ine the blessing to "do what [he wants] to do" in the wake of his ongoing controversies.

In one video clip posted by The Shade Room, 50 Cent tells the youngster: "Tell 'em what you runnnin'! Tell 'em what you runnin'!"

To which Tekashi replies: "New York is mine, man."

And in a snap posted on 50's own account, the pair can be seen holding bottles of champagne, and the caption read: "The little homies getting big as a motherf***er. 50: l said you can't be saying all that crazy s**t you be saying. 69: said why not you be saying it. 50: l said oh s**t you right, f**k it do what you want to do. LOL NY #power #theoath (sic)"

According to The Blast, the pair also discussed teaming up on projects, including music and TV during their meeting on Wednesday (28.03.18).

Specifics of their meeting are not yet known, but Tekashi could land himself a spot on the 42-year-old rapper's hit show, 'Power'.