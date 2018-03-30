Katy Perry loves Orlando Bloom's "washboard" abs.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend's amazing figure as he uploaded a shirtless selfie to Instagram on Thursday (03.29.18).
He captioned the snap: "#tbt capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity ðŸ¤£ but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place ... diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won't settle ... nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may (sic)"
With Katy commenting underneath it: "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to be me laundry on."
It comes after a source revealed Katy and Orlando are ready to "give their love a second chance".
The source said: "The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.
"Katy was so depressed when they broke up, even though it was mutual. She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship. Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least."
Katy Perry loves Orlando Bloom's "washboard" abs.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend's amazing figure as he uploaded a shirtless selfie to Instagram on Thursday (03.29.18).
He captioned the snap: "#tbt capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity ðŸ¤£ but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place ... diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won't settle ... nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may (sic)"
With Katy commenting underneath it: "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to be me laundry on."
It comes after a source revealed Katy and Orlando are ready to "give their love a second chance".
The source said: "The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.
"Katy was so depressed when they broke up, even though it was mutual. She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship. Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least."
Katy Perry loves Orlando Bloom's "washboard" abs.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend's amazing figure as he uploaded a shirtless selfie to Instagram on Thursday (03.29.18).
He captioned the snap: "#tbt capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity ðŸ¤£ but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place ... diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won't settle ... nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may (sic)"
With Katy commenting underneath it: "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to be me laundry on."
It comes after a source revealed Katy and Orlando are ready to "give their love a second chance".
The source said: "The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.
"Katy was so depressed when they broke up, even though it was mutual. She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship. Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least."