Outstanding performers featured this week at The Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two outstanding shows at The Jazz Room this weekend, featuring New York based tenor saxophonist, Dan Faulk followed by an unusual concert with two great singers — Sophia Perlman and Joni NehRita.

Celebrated tenor/soprano saxophonist Faulk has recorded on several CDs with many of jazz’s legendary masters including Barry Harris, Jimmy Heath, J.J. Johnson, Wayne Shorter and James Spaulding. For nearly two years, he was a full-time member of the J.J. Johnson Quintet until J.J. retired from music in December 1997.

Faulk recorded on two CDs with Johnson for Verve Records. Since then, he has regularly been a featured soloist with Steve Turré and the Sanctified Shells.

Faulk also has three CDs as a band leader, and brings an all-star band to The Jazz Room at the Huether Hotel this Friday night. His first CD, Focusing In, made such an impact that it was chosen to be featured on the cover of the 1995 Bielefelder Katalog — Europe’s most widely-circulated and extensive jazz discography.

In addition to his extensive performance career, Faulk has served as director of jazz studies and a professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook from 1999 to 2003, and as a professor at City University of New York-York College from 2003-2004. He is currently focusing on his performance career and writing a book on jazz improvisation.

For this show the band will include jazz all-stars Bernie Senensky on piano, Dave Young on bass and Terry Clarke on drums.

Saturday's singers Sophia Perlman and Joni NehRita met at The Jazz Room almost a year ago, when the Jazz FM One Stop Safari visited The Jazz Room. They exchanged approximately three sentences and decided that they’d just agree to be friends first and get to know each other later.

In the time since, they have been pen pals and mutual sounding boards, but haven’t actually been in the same room, so this will be their first show together. They looking forward to a gigantic face to face game of musical “getting to know you," and are grateful to the intrepid Ross MacIntyre and Chris Lamont for joining in the fun. They hope you’ll come be part of it too!

The band will feature Macintyre on bass, Lamont on drums, Perlman singing and on the piano and NehRita singing and on the piano.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.