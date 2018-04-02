Jessica Biel left 'in shock' after C-section

Jessica Biel was left "totally in shock" after having to undergo an emergency C-section when her son Silas was born.

The 36-year-old actress gave birth to her son - whom she has with her husband Justin Timberlake - almost three years ago on April 8 2015, and has said that despite gearing up for a relaxing and peaceful birth, she was rushed to hospital for the emergency procedure, which is where surgery is used to deliver a baby.

Jessica detailed her ordeal in a new book, 'The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood', written by "nanny to the stars" Connie Simpson.

In an excerpt obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 'Sinner' star said: "Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital. That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal. We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal.

"When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock. I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"

Meanwhile, Jessica and singer spouse Justin - who married in 2012 - were recently reported to be planning another child together, and are said to be hoping for a girl this time around.

A source said: "It's 'when' not 'if' they'll be adding to their family. They've always wanted another kid, but they waited until things got better. Now they are trying, hoping for a girl."