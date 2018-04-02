Canadian 'Hill Street Blues' actress on Bochco

TORONTO — "Hill Street Blues" creator Steven Bochco, who died Sunday at the age of 74, built a legacy as a rule-breaker with big network TV dramas.

But it's an act of kindness on set that actress Mimi Kuzyk remembers most fondly — his willing to compromise over her unauthorized perm.

At the time, the Winnipeg-born newcomer was only days into her role on Bochco's breakout 1980s cop series, playing Det. Patsy Mayo, when he called her into his office for a meeting. Bochco had noticed her new hairdo, and wondered why she'd made an executive decision that risked continuity with her character.

As Kuzyk recalls it, after seeing herself on "Hill Street Blues" for the first time she was instantly distracted by what she considered a bad hairstyle. Instead of checking with Bochco she marched into a local salon for a "very different" look.

"He went, 'In the future if you're going to do anything like that, maybe talk to me first,'" she remembers of the writer and producer.

Bochco took a magnanimous approach to the predicament by inserting a line into the script where a co-star acknowledged the new 'do.

"There was no screaming, no reprimands."

The outcome was a relief for the actress who was just making headway in Hollywood. Before the Bochco project, she'd only played bit parts on TV shows "The Littlest Hobo" and "Remington Steele."

It was a fleeting moment, but more than 30 years later Kuzyk hasn't forgotten the kind gesture.

She says it's emblematic of the determined producer who gained a reputation for taking risks on the screen, but was sympathetic to his actors in a way most Hollywood producers weren't.