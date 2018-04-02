Karlie Kloss loves her private life

Karlie Kloss has admitted she enjoys having a "private life".

The 25-year-old model is known to be secretive about her personal life, after having been dating Josh Kushner since 2012 and managing to keep either six-year romance largely under wraps, and whilst the star admits she isn't purposefully trying to be "secretive", she doesn't like being an "open book".

She said: "It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life, Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.'

"There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"

One of the things Karlie is less private about is her friendships with fellow models - including Jourdan Dunn and Lily Aldridge - whom she praises as some of the most "important" people in her life.

Speaking to the upcoming issue of Porter magazine, Karlie added: "I've built really amazing friendships - some that last, some that don't. A couple have become some of the most important relationships in my life, in particular, those I've been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn and Lily Aldridge.

"We started as girls and we've grown up together, and I know if I need anything, I can call them up and they will be there for me, just like my friends from kindergarten."

It isn't the first time Karlie has praised the women in her life either, as she previously spoke of the importance of women standing up for one another whilst praising the strong females in her family.

Asked how important she finds the idea of women backing one another, she said: "It's such an important and necessary thing. I feel really lucky that I've had the guidance of my sisters, my mom, the strong women in my family my whole life. But also throughout my career, I've had the support of friends, whether they're my peers or mentors, women older than me who have been incredible friends and advocates. They've really shaped who I've become. It's important to share that kind of friendship and mentorship. It's like this amazing gift that keeps on giving, because when you are that friend or mentor to somebody else, that is a gift that they then want to share."