Billie Lourd pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on her 86th birthday.

The 25-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to post a picture of her late grandmother - who tragically passed away the day after Billie's mother Carrie Fisher died in December 2016 - on what would have been her 86th birthday.

The picture shows Billie, Debbie and her dog Dwight, and the caption was a series of emojis including crowns, stars and a love heart.

Carrie - who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' - was recently awarded a Grammy for her audio-recording of her 2016 memoir 'The Princess Diarist' and Billie admitted on the social media site how "proud" she is.

Alongside a picture of her with her mother, Billie wrote: "Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together.

"I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs.

"I'm beyond proud. (sic)"

'Scream Queens' actress Billie recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother, "impossible to deal with".

She said: "Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy.

"And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."