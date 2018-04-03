Liberals tap Catherine Tait to lead CBC

OTTAWA — The federal government is making a Canadian television and film executive the first woman to head the CBC/Radio-Canada in the organization's history.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will make the appointment of Catherine Tait official in an announcement this morning on Parliament Hill.

Tait, 60, has worked in the film and television business in Canada and the United States for more than 30 years, including time at Telefilm Canada and as a former president of Salter Street Films, which produced a CBC mainstay, "This Hour Has 22 Minutes."

People who have worked with Tait say she has a deep understanding of the domestic and international industry and describe her being unafraid to take risks.