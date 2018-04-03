1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and sexually molested Constand, a Temple University women's basketball administrator, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The former TV star once revered as "America's Dad" for his family sitcom "The Cosby Show" wore a dark suit with a trench coat draped across his legs and a thin wooden cane in his hand as O'Neill questioned potential jurors.

Picking a jury has proven particularly tough after the #MeToo movement started toppling famous men in rapid succession months after Cosby's first trial ended in a deadlock.

All but one of the people in the initial group of potential jurors said they were aware of the #MeToo movement or the allegations it spurred against powerful entertainment figures. The lone person who claimed ignorance on #MeToo was not invited back.

Veteran lawyers and jury consultants say #MeToo could cut both ways for Cosby, making some potential jurors more hostile and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

In all, prosecutors and the defence removed a total of 91 potential jurors before breaking on Monday.

But six other people who echoed the lone selected juror in saying they had no knowledge of Cosby's case are being brought in for individual questioning.

Last year's trial was mostly a he-said-she-said. For the retrial, O'Neill has ruled jurors can hear from five additional accusers, giving prosecutors a chance to portray Cosby as a serial predator.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press