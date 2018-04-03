Nicole Scherzinger couldn't cope with Whitney Houston meeting

Nicole Scherzinger admits the most star-struck she has ever been was when she got to meet her idol Whitney Houston.

The 39-year-old star was inspired to become a singer by the late R&B legend and she was almost speechless when she got to spend time with her after a show that both Whitney and her former pop group The Pussycat Dolls were playing at.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: "When I met Whitney Houston, obviously. I was performing with the Pussycat Dollls for a Christian Dior show and I got to meet her after. I was beside myself ... Whitney is my biggest inspiration. Her voice really ignited something in me."

Nicole is still inspired by many new artists and she puts Ed Sheeran at the top of that list.

She said: "Those I admire today include Sia - she did the theme song for 'Lion' and I had the honor of performing that. Emeli Sande is very talented. Beyonce is fierce and I love Ed Sheeran."

Nicole is set to return to the stage with The Pussycat Dolls for a reunion tour following their break-up in 2010.

Although 'The X Factor' judge is remaining tight-lipped on the details of the mooted reunion with the other members - Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts and Melody Thornton - she is very proud of everything they achieved.

She said: "There is no doubt that The Pussycat Dolls is one of the most well-known girl bands ever so I'm extremely grateful for that worldwide, global success. I'm really proud of those albums and I worked really hard on them."