New quilt project hopes to foster understanding

A community art project started by the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, called Neighbours, is hoping to foster a better understanding of the past and the future of Canada by building bridges between First Nations peoples and newcomers.

Lucia Harrison, director of the centre, said people who are new to Canada don't understand the long history of the country that extends past the 150 years of Confederation. It's hasn't been a citizenship requirement to learn that long complex history of settlers and First Nations people and more of those stories need to be told.

"I do really believe it's important for newcomers to understand the Indigenous issues in Canada," said Harris. "I also thought it was important for both groups to share their shared history."

"Syrians are losing their land, and other people have been pushed out of their lands, so there have been some shared experiences. "The coming to Canada story is a positive ending for those newcomers whereas for Indigenous folks its kind of the opposite."

The community arts project is creating a space where newcomers and First Nations people can get to know one another by creating their own quilt squares to tell their story. The goal is to share those stories with each other and with the wider community.

Those squares will create a community quilt that will contribute to the ongoing journey toward reconciliation in Canada and bring in new voices, including those that are often marginalized. The hope is that it creates a beautiful blanket that holds shared and profound collective meaning for all those involved.

The project is the brainchild of artist and playwright Heather Majaury. She has explored some of that complicated history of newcomers and Indigenous people in her own work at MT Space Theatre, and wanted to reach out to a broader community to create more understanding.

"We're encouraging the communication that has likely never happened in Canadian history, because when you look at it Canada hasn't really included Indigenous people in its history," said Majaury. "It certainly hasn't included them in their education system."

Majaury is of mixed heritage herself who grew up in the traditional home territory of the Algonquin Nation near Ottawa. She is part of a nation that never signed a treaty with Canada, and she descends from Algonquin people that were never registered under Canada's Indian Act. She is also the daughter of a settler to Canada and knows the complex history that created.

She said recommendation 93 from the Truth and Reconciliation committee said that history should be part of the newcomer kit when people immigrate to Canada and should be part of the knowledge they need to become Canadian citizens.