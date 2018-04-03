Peter Andre doesn't want to have a baby when he's 50

Peter Andre is unsure about having more children.

The 45-year-old singer and his wife Emily MacDonagh initially wanted a large family, but after the pair welcomed four-year-old Amelia and 16-month-old Theo into the world, Peter has changed his mind about extending his brood.

Writing in his New! magazine column, he said: "I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I'm back to saying no more.

"Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you're going to have the baby stage all over again - just without the sleepless nights."

Peter - who also has Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price - admitted Emily, 28, is enjoying being back in her demanding role as a doctor.

And he revealed the pair would be "content" with not having any more children, because Peter doesn't want to be an older father "like Simon Cowell".

He explained: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it's tough.

"[But] all of a sudden I said I wanted another baby.

"It's weird as I always said I don't want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell."

However, the pair may soon change their minds again, as Emily revealed in February that treating pregnant women made her feel broody.