Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum "fell out of love".

The couple announced their split this week after nine years of marriage and an insider now claims that their split was down to their careers.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "She is troubled by his success. He was turning down jobs because of her, and they were fighting a lot. He has been filming the 'Lego Movie' sequel and has at least four other acting projects in development, and that isn't even his focus. He's moving toward producing and directing.

"Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple. This has been a long time coming. They fell out of love."

Channing and Jenna announced their split on Tuesday (04.03.18) in a joint statement where they said they have "lovingly chosen to separate".

Their statement read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna (sic)"