Channing Tatum turned down roles for family time

Channing Tatum was reportedly turning down movie roles in order to spend time with his family, prior to his split from Jenna Dewan.

The 37-year-old actor and his fellow actress wife - who have four-year-old daughter Everly together - announced this week they were splitting after almost a decade of marriage, and it has now been claimed that the star was doing his best to make room for precious family time in the months prior to their separation.

A source said: "He was actually turning down jobs to spend more time with family."

According to the insider, Channing hadn't been on location for a movie role since he wrapped 'Logan Lucky' in October 2016.

Although the 'Magic Mike' star hasn't been too focused on his acting career in recent months, it has also been claimed the pair will press on with their collaborative YouTube Red series, 'Step Up: High Water'.

The insider added to People magazine: "All existing projects and those in development will continue as planned."

Channing and Jenna, also 37, both serve as executive producers on the series, which premiered on the online platform in January and follows the lives of students at a competitive performing arts school.

The show was inspired by the 2006 film 'Step Up', where the former couple first met, when Channing starred as a disadvantaged teen who becomes a student at a performing arts school where he falls for Jenna's feisty dancer.

Meanwhile, the couple insisted in their statement that they still love each other, and that they don't have any secrets to hide about why their marriage is ending.

The statement said: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.