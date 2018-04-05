Kendall and Kylie Jenner resolve lawsuit

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have resolved a legal battle over their controversial t-shirt line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars were hit with a lawsuit last year over their clothing range - which featured pictures of musical icons with their own likenesses superimposed over the top - after photographer Michael Miller claimed they had used his images of the late Tupac Shakur without permission.

But according to TMZ, the suit has now been dismissed, with both sites agreeing to cover their own legal costs. It's unclear if any money has changed hands in a settlement over the dispute.

The siblings' Kendall + Kylie brand previously insisted Michael's copyright infringement lawsuit was "baseless" because they obtained the shirts with the rapper's image from a company that had a valid license to sell them, and admitted they only sold two of the garments before pulling the stock from sale.

The company said in a statement: "The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless.

"There has been no infringement or violation of anyone's rights."

Another lawsuit filed by photographer Al Pereira for similar reasons is still outstanding.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars were also threatened with legal action by the estate of Notorious B.I.G., who claimed they would sue the pair if the t-shirts were not removed from sale.

Following the controversy - which also saw criticism from the likes of Metallica, whose album artwork featured on one shirt, and Sharon Osbourne, who objected to her husband Ozzy Osbourne's likeness being used - the sisters posted an apology on their social media accounts, in which they admitted the designs were "not well thought out".

They said: "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.