Dwayne Johnson delayed wedding

Dwayne Johnson postponed his wedding after Lauren Hashian fell pregnant.

The 'Rampage' actor and his long-term partner - who already have two-year-old daughter Jasmine together - were planning to tie the knot this spring, but with their next child due in the next few weeks, they decided to delay their nuptials so Lauren could "look good" on her big day.

Explaining they had planned to wed in Hawaii, Dwayne said: "But then we got pregnant. And Mama don't wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly - Mama wanna look good."

Lauren's pregnancy came as a shock to the couple, and the 45-year-old star quipped he only had to "look" at his partner for her to conceive.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "We were talking about it. And then all of a sudden I get a text from her with a [picture of a] pregnancy test...

"All I did was look at her. Guess what. You're pregnant. Baby in you now."

Lauren added: "He just gave me the eyebrow. Pew. Here's a baby."

The 'Baywatch' actor already has daughter Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, but thinks now is a great time in his life to be raising young children again.

He said: "I had Simone when I was 29. Guys don't mature until much, much later, so it's nice to be in my fourth level and have babies again."

And the couple already know what they want to call their new baby.