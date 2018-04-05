Khloe Kardashian is 'coming for' her pre-pregnancy body

Khloe Kardashian has once again mourned the temporary loss of her pre-pregnancy body.

The 33-year-old reality star is expected to give birth to her first child - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - any day now, and has made no secret of her desire to get back into shape as soon as her baby girl is born.

After sharing a series of professional photos and videos from a photoshoot she did in September for a new line of bodysuits for her clothing company Good American, Khloe insisted she was "coming for" her toned physique.

Captioning the shots in Instagram, she wrote: "We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamericanribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer This photo was taken back in September and I can't wait for you all to finally try them!! Available now on http://goodamerican.com #goodsquad#goodbody and just for the ones who say it's photoshopped, I had to add some videos BODY, I'm coming for you!!! (sic)"

It comes after the 'Revenge Body' star recently revealed she was ready to "f**k up" the gym as soon as she can.

She tweeted: "Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it's time. BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won't be easy but I'm excited for the challenge. (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also revealed she couldn't wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back after she spoke about her pregnancy craving on her app.

She said at the time: "During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all. I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!

"Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts. Honestly, though, I'm just happy I still have the energy!"

During the early stages of her pregnancy, Khloe kept up with her workouts and received backlash online for going to the gym whilst pregnant.