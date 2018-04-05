Jaime King speaks out after car attack

Jaime King has spoken out after her son was struck by glass in an "incredibly violent" attack on her car on Wednesday (04.04.18).

The 'Heart of Dixie' actress had left her friend and her four-year-old son James Knight in her Mercedes-Benz when a man allegedly jumped onto the rear windshield of the vehicle and smashed the glass, showering the young boy in debris.

And now, the 38-year-old star - who also has two-year-old Leo Thames with husband Kyle Newman - has posted a lengthy statement on Instagram detailing the attack, which left both her and her son "very shaken up".

She wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love we have received since yesterday's attack.

"James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying. (sic)"

Jaime went on to send her thanks to everyone at the scene who helped, including bystanders who stopped to assist and the police officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

She continued: "I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during the attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help. My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn't catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defense training, I promise you will never know when you might need to use it (sic)"

The 'Oceans Eight' star then addressed the issue of mental health and homelessness, as she called for changes to be made to give help to people who may carry out these attacks.

She wrote: "Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require. I believe strongly in our Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and our Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and know they will not only continue to work to change the status quo but also dedicate themselves to these issues that permeate California.

I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary (sic)"