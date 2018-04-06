Heidi Montag died "for a minute" after undergoing 10 cosmetic surgery procedures in one day.

The 31-year-old TV personality underwent a series of treatments in 2009, including a breast enlargement, a chin reduction and brow lifts, but going under the knife so many times almost cost the former 'Hills' star her life and afterwards left her in "extreme" pain.

She recalled: "Spencer thought he lost me. I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery centre and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme."

Heidi's husband Spencer Pratt - who she has six-month-old son Gunner with - was told she was "not going to make it" following the surgery, and she has now advised others not to go under the knife to try to improve their looks.

She said: "My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've.

"Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died."

Heidi admits her splurge of plastic surgery was a "huge mistake", and she believes she wanted to change so much about herself because she had "hit that rock-bottom moment" in her life.

Speaking to PAPER magazine, she added: "A lot of positive things came out of that. I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?' I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realise what was important to me."

Heidi has suffered a string of health problems since her surgery, and in 2013 she had a breast reduction operation to remove her size F implants, taking her boobs down to a size C.