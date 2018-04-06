Khloe Kardashian goes vegetarian

Khloe Kardashian has become "somewhat vegetarian" during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now, and in a new blog post on her website, khloewithak.com, she has revealed that during her pregnancy, she has been completely turned off the thought of meat.

She wrote: "Before pregnancy, I really only ate chicken or turkey - no pork, red meat, most fish, lamb, etc. But now, I find meat absolutely disgusting, LOL. Just the sight of it makes me nauseous.

"Now that I'm nearing the end of my pregnancy, it doesn't repulse me as much anymore. I wonder how I'll feel about meat after I give birth!"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star may even keep up her veggie lifestyle after she gives birth, as she's keen to get back into shape as quickly as possible.

Khloe recently shared a series of professional photos and videos from a photoshoot she did in September, and claimed she was "coming" for her pre-pregnancy body.

Captioning the shots in Instagram, she wrote: "We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamericanribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer This photo was taken back in September and I can't wait for you all to finally try them!! Available now on http://goodamerican.com #goodsquad#goodbody and just for the ones who say it's photoshopped, I had to add some videos BODY, I'm coming for you!!! (sic)"

During the early stages of her pregnancy, Khloe kept up with her workouts and received backlash online for going to the gym whilst pregnant.

She later hit back on Twitter: "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden. But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t (sic)."