Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gone 'full circle'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone "full circle" since the birth of Stormi.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her partner were said to have been going through a rough patch before the arrival of their little girl but their relationship is reportedly back on track now.

A source said: "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

And the 20-year-old television personality is being "spoilt" by her beau.

The insider added to E! News: "Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her. He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important."

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Kylie has strict rules on who can visit her and her daughter as she is being "very careful" about keeping the baby healthy.

An insider said: "You have to go to her house to visit. She's being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors."

And Kylie's mother Kris Jenner is convinced her daughter was "born to have children".

The matriarch shared: "She's doing really, really great! The baby's happy and healthy! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just ... when you know, you know."