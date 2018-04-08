Cardi B shows off baby bump

Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump on 'Saturday Night Live' on Saturday (07.04.18).

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker finally put an end to speculation she and her fiance Offset are expecting their first child together by swapping her loose-fitting outfit for a bodycon white gown during her second performance on the show, though she didn't comment on the news.

As she sang the first lines of the song, only Cardi's upper body was shown on screen, before the camera panned back and revealed her fuller figure.

It has been claimed the 25-year-old singer is around seven months pregnant.

But Cardi has previously dismissed speculation she's carrying a child.

Asked about the rumours on Instagram recently, she replied: "No b***h I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

However, she also hinted last week that she wouldn't make an official pregnancy announcement and people would only find out for definite if the gossip was true when she goes on to have the baby.

She said: "I'm not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don't arrive, then you gonna know what the f**k is going on."

And Offset - who proposed to Cardi late last year - has also previously dismissed the reports he's set to be a dad for the fourth time, having already fathered three kids in previous relationships.

He said: "I'm already a father-of-three. I don't know what you're talking about. My kids [are]two, two, and eight, I don't got no other possibilities."