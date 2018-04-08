Andie MacDowell isn't dating

Andie MacDowell's daughters want her to find love again.

The 59-year-old actress - who has been married twice - says her daughters Margaret, 23, and Rainey, 28, would like to see her get back into a relationship but she says it will take a "really special man" to convince her.

She said: "I tell you, people say this to me all the time. They want me to be in a relationship. My daughters want me to be in a relationship. I will say to them, 'I can't do it again.' It's going to take a really special man because I can't play that role anymore. I just can't do it. I can't go back into a role with a man if he expects me to do that ... I'm not dating. I wouldn't mind it, but I don't want to play that role anymore. I've done it before. You get in with a man, and they start expecting that. I can't do it."

Andie feels like she gave up a lot for her family but wouldn't have had it any other way.

She told the Huffington Post: "I could have done a lot more. I could have started a production company and made more happen. But also, at the same time, there was one year right away when my success really took off and I did three movies. And I felt like I just didn't see my children, and I didn't like that.

"I had read an article written by a man who was about my age, 60, and he had written about regrets. He said, 'You'll never regret not working. You will regret not spending time with your family.' I listened! I made sure that was my priority. But now they're gone, so I do have the time, if I can just focus and connect. I've never lived in Los Angeles, so I'm starting to make connections. I'm trying to reach out to younger people and keep my mind open. Maybe I can make it happen."