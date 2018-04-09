Alex Rodriguez feels lucky to be with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez says the day he met Jennifer Lopez was the "luckiest" of his life.

The baseball star feels so lucky to be dating the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and couldn't wait to reach out to her soon after they met.

Explaining how they met, he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I describe it as the luckiest day of my life. Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from 'Shades of Blue' and she's in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds. It's Jennifer. 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous. And she says, 'You have my number, reach out.' And I went home that night and reached out."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed how "special" her relationship with Alex is.

Asked what makes Alex the rock in her life, Jennifer - who has 10-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian from her relationship to Marc - shared: "He's so supportive. I mean, he was at rehearsal with me last night till 1am and after he had worked his whole day, I work my whole day, then we go to rehearsal and he's like, 'What time will you be done?' I said, 'I don't know.' He goes, 'Alright, I'll just come over there and I'll do some work and we'll go home together.'

"That's the kind of support, like in this business, it's just a different kind of business, you know, and so, to have someone who understands it and wants to be there and you want to be there for them, it's a very special thing."