Kenya Moore expecting first child

Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly.

The 47-year-old reality star announced the couple's happy news on the first part of a 10-episode reunion season of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' on Sunday (04.08.18).

The 'Deliver us from Eva' actress admitted she was planning to keep the pregnancy a secret as it's still the early stages, but she couldn't help let it slip.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if she is pregnant, Kenya shared: "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year.

"Oh my God, I said that! I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place."

Kenya says she doesn't care if she is carrying a boy or a girl as long as they are healthy.

Asked if she had a preference, she replied: "I want a healthy baby."

Kenya and the businessman tied the knot just 10 months ago in a romantic ceremony on St. Lucia Beach in the Carribean, and the pair revealed then their plans to start a family.

Kenya said: "We both want to start a family and soon - like, right away. We both want a child."

In January, she revealed they had started considering their options, and it was previously reported Kenya was undergoing IVF treatments.