Ronda Rousey wins debut WWE fight

Ronda Rousey won her debut WWE fight on Sunday night (04.08.18).

The former UFC champion was paired with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match against Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon at 'WrestleMania 34' at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, and the 31-year-old star admitted it was her "favorite" fight of all time.

She said afterwards: "I feel absolutely ecstatic. After my wedding day, this is my favorite day of my life I think."

Rousey - who joined WWE earlier this year - threw numerous punches at McMahon and several throws before eventually claiming victory for the pair when she forced her 41-year-old opponent to tap out.

Following the ring success for Rousey and Angle - who, like Rousey, previously transformed from MMA to professional wrestling - she headed over to the 'WrestleMania 34' crowd and pointed at her husband Travis Browne.

The ex-UFC star had previously appeared at 'WrestleMania 31' in 2015 when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson invited her to take on Triple H and McMahon with him, and they tossed the pair from the stage.

She shares her 'Rowdy' nickname with former pro wrestler Roddy Piper - who died in July 2015 aged 61 - and wore his jacket ahead of her Sunday night grapple.

During the match, the 78,000-strong crowd chanted Rousey's name and shouted: "This is awesome."

Rousey previously rose to prominence after winning 12 MMA fights in a row but following an undefeated run she suffered shock back-to-back UFC losses, to Holly Holm in November 2015, and Amanda Nunes in December 2016, which is her last professional UFC fight to date.

Elsewhere in 'WrestleMania 34', Brock Lesnar is still WWE Universal champion after managing a shock victory over Roman Reigns, The Undertaker returned to stun John Cena, and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair earned a surprising win over Asuka.