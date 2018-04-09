2 talented band leaders strut their stuff at the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two outstanding shows at Jazz Room this weekend featuring Andriy Tykhonov and Rebecca Hennessy's FOG Brass Band.

Tykhonov has become a Jazz Room favourite having performed to capacity crowds numerous times since the venue’s inception. His enthusiasm, energy and musicianship are infectious and always leave the crowd smiling.

A graduate of the jazz department of the Glier State Music College of Kyiv in 1995, Tykhonov is recognized as a prominent jazz pianist now living in the Waterloo Region. He has been a regular performer at various venues in Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph. Moreover, he has been recognized for crafting three attention-getting CDs in the recent past, including Live from the Floor, Live in Manhattans and One More Time.

Tykhonov's performance genres include swing, bossa nova, samba, ballad, movie themes, ragtime, rock, blues, country and Russian and Ukrainian folk music. This diversity lends inspiration to his improvisation, adding depth to each tune without ever losing the colour and intent of its genre. The Friday's performance features Tykhonov on piano, Robin Habermehl on sax, Sean Habermehl on drums and Matthew Lima on bass. They will be performing with special guest vocalist Moira King.