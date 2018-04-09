2 talented band leaders strut their stuff at the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two outstanding shows at Jazz Room this weekend featuring Andriy Tykhonov and Rebecca Hennessy's FOG Brass Band.
Tykhonov has become a Jazz Room favourite having performed to capacity crowds numerous times since the venue’s inception. His enthusiasm, energy and musicianship are infectious and always leave the crowd smiling.
A graduate of the jazz department of the Glier State Music College of Kyiv in 1995, Tykhonov is recognized as a prominent jazz pianist now living in the Waterloo Region. He has been a regular performer at various venues in Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph. Moreover, he has been recognized for crafting three attention-getting CDs in the recent past, including Live from the Floor, Live in Manhattans and One More Time.
Tykhonov's performance genres include swing, bossa nova, samba, ballad, movie themes, ragtime, rock, blues, country and Russian and Ukrainian folk music. This diversity lends inspiration to his improvisation, adding depth to each tune without ever losing the colour and intent of its genre. The Friday's performance features Tykhonov on piano, Robin Habermehl on sax, Sean Habermehl on drums and Matthew Lima on bass. They will be performing with special guest vocalist Moira King.
Rebecca Hennessy is a highly sought-after Toronto-based trumpeter, composer and bandleader who has been performing, recording and touring with various projects since moving to Toronto in 2003 from Vancouver Island, B.C.
As a leader and co-leader, Hennessy has released seven albums to date and has toured Mexico, Panama, Sri Lanka, Europe, the U.S. and extensively in Canada. She has also performed and recorded with internationally recognized artists including Adele, Ron Sexsmith, Andy Kim, Owen Pallett, Broken Social Scene, Feist, Ab Baars and Ken Vandermark.
In July 2016, Hennessy’s FOG Brass Band was nominated for both the Montreal Jazz Festival’s Grand Prix de Jazz and the Galaxie Rising Star Award at the Halifax Jazz Festival. Immediately following this tour, FOG recorded their first full-length album, Two Calls, funded by the Ontario Arts Council and Canada Council for the Arts.
FOG performs Hennessy’s original music, which merges the traditions of New Orleans party brass bands, Balkan folk music, country blues and high-energy jazz-rock together. These songs, in all their diversity, evoke her myriad musical and extramusical influences, and feature Toronto’s most creative and exciting improvisers.
The band includes Hennessy on trumpet, in addition to composing the songs, Tom Richards on trombone, Jay Burr on tuba, Don Scott on guitar, Tania Gill on piano and Nico Dann on drums.
The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.
Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30 p.m. at the historic Huether Hotel. For more information visit kwjazzroom.com
