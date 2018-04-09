Cochrane song hits at heart of Humboldt crash

"Big League" in some ways is a reflection of that culture's influence on Canada as a whole.

It was loosely based on a conversation between Cochrane and a man who approached him before a 1987 concert in Northern Ontario where he was performing with his band Red Rider.

The man asked if they would play their song "Boy Inside the Man," saying that his son was a big fan and would've loved to hear it.

"He was talking in the past tense," Cochrane recalled. "He said: he was a really good hockey player and had a promising career. It really stuck with me."

Cochrane began writing about the experience months later, building a back story around the accident. He says it took him less than half an hour to form the basic structure of the song, which appeared on the 1988 album "Victory Day."

"Big League" was a Canadian chart hit years before "Life is a Highway," but the story behind the song quickly took on a life of its own.

Cochrane said he heard from people in Texas who related it to baseball, and Brits who found parallels to soccer.

A decade ago, he was asked to perform a version at the Vancouver Canucks opener as a tribute to Luc Bourdon, a defenseman who was killed in a motorcycle accident that summer.

After the news of Humboldt, one fan suggested on Twitter that the songwriter consider re-working his lyrics for a tribute to the young players.

Cochrane says it's too early to consider those suggestions, but he hopes people can find some healing in the music.

"It's so sad and depressing, but out of that will come more strength," he said.

"We all want to help out in some way. I think this outpouring of support is a good thing."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press