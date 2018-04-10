Cardi B admits to being nervous meeting Beyonce

Cardi B wanted to "s**t on" herself when she met Beyonce.

The 25-year-old rap star is one of the best-selling artists in the world at present, but Cardi has confessed to being overcome with nerves when she first met the 'Drunk in Love' hitmaker.

She explained: "I'm too nervous. I'm too shy. When I met Beyonce, people be like, 'How that felt? I bet you was mad happy.'

"It's like, 'Actually, I wanted to s**t on myself.' It was a very scary thing. All she was doing was like, 'Hi. I love your music.' And I was like ... uhhhn!"

The New York-born rapper has experienced a sudden rise to the top of the music industry, having previously worked as a stripper.

And Cardi has admitted she is struggling to cope with the pressures of fame, saying she's lost "control" of her own life.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who recently announced she is expecting her first child with fellow hip-hop star Offset - told GQ magazine: "I feel like I'm not in control of my life."

Asked what would happen if she wanted to take a day off from her jam-packed schedule, Cardi explained: "I would have to call so many people.

"I would have to call the label, my management, my publicist. It's like a partnership. I'm the artist, but I don't feel like I have a higher position than anybody that's working for me.

"If I don't want to work tomorrow, I cannot just stop working, because then, how's other people gonna feed their family? It is a lot of pressure."