Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have political guests at wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have political guests at their wedding.

The royal couple will not have to invite both UK and international political leaders to their wedding on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Invites have also been sent out to members of the public, who have been asked to join the celebrations at Windsor Castle for the couple's big day.

A post on Kensington Palace's official Twitter reads: "Members of the public from around the UK have this week learned that they will be amongst the 2,640 people at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. The couple asked Lord Lieutenants to invite 1,200 people to join the celebrations, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

"Here are the stories of some of the people who will be joining the celebrations in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th. Philip Gillespie from Ballymena who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and works to raise funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. Pamela Anomneze from Haringey. Pamela is the manager of Studio 306 Collective CIC, a social enterprise that helps those recovering from mental health issues through the creative arts.

"Reuben Litherland from Derby. Reuben was born deaf and has started lunchtime lessons to teach sign language at school. Amy Wright from Annan. Amy is Chair of Board of Directors for the Usual Place cafÃ© in Dumfries, which provides employment training and support for young people aged 16-25 with special needs."