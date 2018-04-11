'Indian Horse' depicts residential school abuse

"I think a film like this will actually help a lot of people understand, because it doesn't really pull a lot of punches but it is still very cinematic," said Kapashesit, who is of Ojibwe and Cree heritage and was born in Moose Factory, Ont.

"I think this film is going to open up the floodgates of truths in terms of the history of this continent," added Goodluck, who is a member of the Dine, Mandan, Hidatsa and Tsimshian tribes and is based in Albuquerque, N.M.

Dennis Foon wrote the script for the film, which was shot in chilly winter temperatures and on rough terrain in Sudbury, Ont., and Peterborough, Ont.

The characters speak the Ojibwe language, which is translated in subtitles.

Other cast members include newcomer Edna Manitowabi, who plays Saul's grandmother and is a residential school survivor herself.

"It's not common you get roles like this that are very truthful and aren't exploitive in any way," said Kapashesit, noting his grandfather and other family members went through residential schools.

Campanelli said the goal was to stick to the book's roots and its Indigenous origins and "not Hollywoodize it."

At the same time, he wanted to give it "a big-budget look and not make it look like a small little Canadian movie."

"Our biggest goal for this movie is to keep the conversation going," said Campanelli, "to be able to give people an opinion to say, 'Wow, I can't believe this happened. How can I help? Let's have a call to action, let's do something about this, let's get mad, let's call the government or whatever we can do to help this go on.'

"Because it's going to take a while. Reconciliation is not a quick thing. It's going to take everybody's effort to make it work."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press