Kevin Connolly secretly dating Francessa Dutton

Kevin Connolly has been secretly dating producer Francesca Dutton.

The 'Entourage' star and the 'Sin' filmmaker have reportedly been seeing each other since last July, after meeting in Hollywood, but they've been trying to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They are keeping it very quiet and have been trying to be private about it."

However, eagle-eyed fans of the pair would notice that the couple have regularly liked one another's posts on social media.

The 44-year-old actor's new relationship comes after his split from his co-star in the hit HBO series, Sabina Gadecki, in 2016.

The pair met while shooting the spin-off movie in 2015, and their romance quickly blossomed, but in the end they simply decided they would be better off staying friends.

An insider said at the time: "They were better off as friends. They tried to make it more and it just didn't work."

Asked about the split, a representative for the model-turned-actress simply said at the time: "We don't comment on our client's personal lives."

Sabina played Melanie, the love interest of Kevin's character Eric, and previously opened up about a cringe moment on set doing a sex scene with Kevin.

She said: "It's not every day you film a sex scene and it's definitely a very intimidating thing to film and you're trying to feel sexy and trying to feel beautiful but you're wearing paper panties essentially! So I think that is a funny memory, not a sexy one!"