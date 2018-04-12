Tristan Thompson booed at basketball game

Tristan Thompson was booed by the crowd at his basketball game in Cleveland on Wednesday (11.04.18).

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player - who has been accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, with multiple women - was greeted with vitriol when he came off the bench during his team's game against the New York Knicks at the Quickens Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Thompson replaced LeBron James during a time out, which meant his name was not announced to the crowd, but that did not stop people booing as his face was shown on the big screen.

However, DailyMail.com reports that Tristan ignored the comments and chatted to his teammates.

The booing came after Tristan was seen getting close to a pretty brunette at rooftop bar PH-D Lounge in Manhattan over the weekend.

A video clip appears to show Tristan speaking to the mystery woman before he seemingly leaned in for a sneaky smooch.

The woman who captured the footage said: "I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious.

"They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times.

"I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, 'That's Tristan Thompson'. I have seen him on TV. I love the Kardashians and I think it's devastating. I really did believe he was a good guy. I feel so bad for Khloe now because she is pregnant and I want her to know but at the same time I don't. I don't think their fans will like what they see."

TMZ also released a video showing Tristan cavorting with two women, taken last October when Khloe was just three months pregnant.