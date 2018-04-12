Audrina Patridge wants ex fined

Audrina Patridge has asked a court to fine her estranged husband $4,000.

The former 'Hills' star is locked in a bitter dispute with Corey Bohan - the father of her 22-month-old daughter Kirra - and has claimed he has failed to provide her with documents she has requested, so wants him to be ordered to pay $4,030 within 10 days of a court order.

While Audrina - who is seeking a domestic violence restraining order - has requested documents, emails, letters, notes and audio recordings from the BMX rider, Corey insists she already has the items she's asked for.

The 36-year-old sportsman has objected to demands for past correspondence, arguing in an affidavit that "such request is overboard, unduly burdensome and/or oppressive and harassing".

His attorney, Sarah Carlson Lambert, maintained her client had responded to all requests and provided pertinent documents, but others may not be in his possession or never existed.

However, in a court affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, Audrina's attorney, Elizabeth Nigro, said: "Respondent did not state the documents do not exist, rather he appears to be attempting to shirk his duty ....

"The chain of communication between the parties is relevant to the domestic violence restraining order hearing, and as to the custody and/or visitation issues."

Corey's lawyer insisted the 32-year-old reality star's claims she had repeatedly reached out to resolve the correspondence dispute is "misleading" and she has asked the court to deny the request for monetary sanctions.

When Audrina filed for divorce last September, she was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against Corey.

She had the order renewed in February and another hearing is due to take place on May 30.