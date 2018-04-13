Jenna Dewan thanks fans for support after split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has thanked her fans for their "love" and support following her split from Channing Tatum.

The former couple, both 37, announced the end of their marriage in a joint statment earlier this month, and this is Jenna's first message to her five million followers since it was announced.

Alongside a stunning photograph of the brunette beauty on the beach next to the crystal blue sea and skies, which has been liked by her famous friends, including Miranda Kerr and Kate Bosworth, she wrote: "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back (sic)"

Jenna - who tied the knot with her 'Step Up' co-star in 2009 - has subsequently decided to remove herself from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, temporarily relocating to a coastal community, and has turned to her loved ones for comfort.

A source recently said: "She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there.

"It's close enough that she can get out of LA easily and spend time with people she is close to."

Jenna and Channing - who have four-year-old daughter Everly together - shocked the world when they announced their separation.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, the Hollywood duo admitted that their romance had evaporated, but that they didn't have any "secrets" to hide regarding their split.

The statement read: "Hey world! So... We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.