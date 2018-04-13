Zayn Malik is 'interested in becoming an actor'

Zayn Malik is "interested" in following Harry Styles into acting.

The 25-year-old singer will "never say never" if an opportunity presented itself to branch out - just like his former One Direction bandmate, who made his acting debut in 2017's 'Dunkirk' - and Zayn has already displayed his acting potential in his steamy music video for new single 'Let Me', in which he portrays a man wrapped up in the world of crime.

Speaking to Manchester radio station Key 103, he confessed: "Never say never, right! I'd be interested in doing some acting. It's always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up.

"I did a few school performances and stuff. I'm not saying I'm Oscar-level winning actor right now, but I'm sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up. It's definitely something I'm interested in."

Zayn - who split with model Gigi Hadid earlier this year - forged a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015 and releasing his debut single 'Pillowtalk'.

But the British star insists he doesn't keep tabs on how many times his music videos have been watched and is always "humbled" by his success.

He said: "I'm not that kind of guy, I don't like to watch that as they're doing their thing.

"If somebody tells me afterwards that we broke a record, then that's amazing. I'm always shocked and taken aback by that and humbled by it, but I don't really watch. I don't do it for that."

And the star says he feels "pressure" to write a successful second album, but ultimately, he's excited about what's to come.

Zayn admitted: "There's always a lot of pressure around the second album, so obviously people get nervous.