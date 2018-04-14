Paris Hilton 'thrilled' for Khloe Kardashian after baby's birth

Paris Hilton is "thrilled" for Khloe Kardashian after the birth of her first child.

The 33-year-old 'Revenge Body' star welcomed her first child, a daughter, into the world with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this week, and now heiress Paris - who has been friends with Khloe and her famous family for years - couldn't be happier for her pal.

She said: "This is all [Khloe] has ever wanted. I talked to Kim [Kardashian West] yesterday and they were flying out there for the birth. KhloÃ© has always wanted to be a mom and she has such a big heart and is so loving.

"She's a natural.This is her dream come true. She's so happy, and I'm thrilled for her."

Khloe's bundle of joy comes at a turbulent time in her romance with NBA star Tristan, 27, as he was recently accused of cheating on the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star with multiple women, after a video emerged which seemingly showed him leaning in for a kiss with a mystery female.

But Paris, 37, has said Khloe will come out the other side of the scandal, as she's always been "strong and resilient".

She added: "I've known that girl my entire life and she's a strong, resilient woman. I think that all she's focusing on right now is this baby."

The businesswoman and DJ admits that Khloe's journey into motherhood has made her feel broody too, and has already started thinking about having a family with her fiancÃ© Chris Zylka.

She gushed: "I hope when I have my first baby it'll be a girl because the bond you have with your mother is amazing."

Paris is currently planning her wedding to the 32-year-old actor, and has said she's "so stressed" as she's trying to juggle her work with the intense amount of planning she still has left to do.