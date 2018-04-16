John Cena declares split from Nikki Bella 'worst day ever'

John Cena declared Sunday (15.04.18) the "worst day ever" after announcing his split from Nikki Bella.

The professional wrestling couple were just weeks away from tying the knot on May 5, after getting engaged during Wrestlemania 33 in April last year, but sadly announced they'd gone their separate ways over the weekend.

The 40-year-old actor has been sharing his sadness with his social media followers.

On Instagram, the 'Blockers' star posted a graphic of 'The Simpsons' character Comic Book Guy with the "Worst Day Ever!" written alongside it.

John then took to Twitter to share a more upbeat quote about using "strength" to make it through hard times.

He wrote on Monday (16.04.18): "Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. (sic)"

The pair - who had been together for six years - confirmed their break up in a statement which was tweeted out by 34-year-old Nikki.

It read: "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

John also took to Instagram to post a quote from Walt Whitman, which read: "We were together. I forget the rest."

The shocking split came after John admitted last month that their relationship takes a lot of work.