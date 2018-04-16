Jazz Room hosts three great events this week

The Grand River Jazz Society presents three events this week, starting with the Jazz FM Safari Fundraiser on Thursday followed by local jazz/popster Alysha Brilla with her Brillion Dollar Band on Friday, and 2018 Juno Award winner Mike Downes in a quartet format on Saturday, April 21.

The Jazz FM Fundraiser features a house band consisting of Mark Kelso on drums, Ted Quinlan on guitar, Mike Downes on bass, and Brian Dickinson on piano in addition to a whole raft of singers. Please visit the Jazz FM website for more details.

Twice Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter, producer and community organizer, Alysha Brilla is a critically acclaimed Indian-Tanzanian Canadian artist who just released her third self produced album, Human. She will perform songs from her new album and other jazz favourites this Friday.

Brilla's new music draws on the influences of her unique background. An ancestral journey to her father’s homeland in 2015 delivered inspiration for Brilla to write and produce the 10 new songs on Human; a lyrically timely record blending Indian and East African sounds with a contemporary esthetic. The first single from this newest release, No More Violence, is currently charting in the top 3 of the CBC Top 20 Countdown.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario to an Indo-Tanzanian immigrant father and a European-Canadian mother, Brilla grew up in a household with unique discourse around the arts and social politics. Brilla is an arts educator; frequently conducting music and social justice workshops in elementary schools across Canada and internationally.

Brilla, a TEDx speaker and Oktoberfest Woman Of The Year Arts & Culture Award recipient, now lives in Kitchener. She has been a mentor for YWCA’s “Rock Weekend”, helping marginalized female youth develop social skills through music. A multiracial child of the Indian diaspora, her art aims to unite people through the Canadian cultural kaleidoscope and bring light to social inequity issues in Canada and abroad. Her music and workshops feature strong themes of cultural diversity, gender equality and inclusivity.

On Saturday, 2018 Juno Award winner Mike Downes, a prominent Canadian bassist, composer, arranger and educator since the early 1980s, will perform Saturday at the Jazz Room at the historic Huether Hotel.

His musicality, emotional depth and melodic approach to the bass have thrilled audiences in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Iceland, the United States and Canada. In addition to leading his own groups, Downes has performed with virtually all of Canada's top jazz musicians, including Molly Johnson, Oliver Jones, PJ Perry, Lorne Lofsky, Don Thompson, Kirk MacDonald, Robi Botos and Pat LaBarbera.

He has also performed with visiting jazz artists such as Pat Metheny, Chris Potter, Michael Brecker, John Abercrombie, Peter Erskine, Kenny Wheeler, John Taylor, Dave Liebman and many others.

Downes began playing bass at the age of eight, encouraged by his bass-playing father. He also studied trombone and piano and was quickly recognized as an upcoming talent. He began performing as a teenager in Winnipeg, Canada, playing in diverse settings from rock bands to big bands and from corporate functions to television and radio shows.