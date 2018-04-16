Alessandra Ambrosio's children are her top priority

Alessandra Ambrosio's children are her "number-one priority".

The 37-year-old model makes it her aim to arrange her schedule so she can spend as much time with her children - Noah, five, and Anja, nine.

She said: "My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them."

And Alessandra would support her children if they wanted to follow in her footsteps and become models themselves.

She added: "I want my children to do what they love, and if that's modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they're enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring."

The former Victoria's Secret model adores Mother's Day because it means she can spend the whole day with her kids.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It's the one day that I get to spend every moment with my kids. Anja and Noah usually wake me up with breakfast in bed. For the rest of the day we do fun activities like yoga, baking, and crafts. We also take my mom out to a nice lunch to celebrate her."

Meanwhile, Alessandra previously admitted that motherhood has made her less comfortable posing in lingerie.

She said: "I used to be 100 per cent comfortable on lingerie shoots - then I had a child, and it was more of a mental shift than anything else. Somehow it felt a bit weirder to be in lingerie once I was a mother. Although I did that cover for Maxim last year, you don't see anything. When my daughter saw it, she asked, 'Mummy, why do you have no clothes on?' And I said, 'Mummy actually has a G-string on - it's just so small you can't see it.'"