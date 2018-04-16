Ken Whyte launches publishing house

Whyte says he's interested in biography, memoir, history, current affairs and business matters.

The former newspaperman says he expects it will fill a void in journalism today.

"There aren't as many magazines that run long-form journalism as there used to be and newspapers tend not to invest in long-form journalism the way they used to so your ability to go really deep on a subject is constrained," says Whyte, former president of Rogers Publishing Inc., as well as former editor-in-chief of Saturday Night magazine.

The new company is also acquiring the artisanal publisher Porcupine's Quill Inc. as an imprint, with Whyte serving as contributing editor. The deal closes June 1.

Whyte says the indie press will continue to operate in Erin, Ont. under its founder Tim Inkster and his partner, Elke.

He acknowledges that the publishing industry has changed dramatically in recent years.

"It's certainly a more precarious market that you're publishing into now than it was before. There's good and bad in that. We had the example of (publisher Book*hug) pulling a book because of perceived insensitivity to the subjects of the poetry," he says, referring to a small press that removed a poetry collection from sale after Inuk activist Delilah Saunders complained it included graphic details of her sister Loretta's murder.

"And at the same time we have probably our leading controversionalist Jordan Peterson with (a bestseller)."

But he says the role of the publisher has not changed.

"You want to produce good, honest books of high-quality that are meaningful to their readers and some of them will be controversial, some won't. I think the important thing is to keep your eye on what you consider to be of lasting value in a book."

The Sutherland House is accepting submissions of book proposals and manuscripts.

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press