Eva Longoria overwhelmed by Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Eva Longoria was "overwhelmed" as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star was handed the honour during the event on Monday (04.16.18), which was attended by her famous pals including Victoria Beckham, Felicity Huffman and Ricky Martin.

She said: "Oh my god, it was really surreal today. I meant it when I said, 20 years ago, standing almost at this spot saying, 'I'm gonna have a star one day,' and then, for it to happen, was really surreal. And then, of course, Felicity's speech and Ricky, and Anna ... it's just overwhelming. I'm overwhelmed."

However, Eva insists the arrival of her first child, who she will have with her husband JosÃ© 'Pepe' Antonio BastÃ³n, is her "most important project" yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "Yes, the most important project's yet to come! It's been amazing and I feel really honored and blessed that all of this is happening. I feel like, there's always something coming up that I have to do - I have to work. But this - 2018 - has been really, really special.

"I'll be taking a break after this. This is my last official work of duty and then just waiting, waiting for the baby."

Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she "forgets" she's pregnant sometimes.

She shared "I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant. Like this morning, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am late!' and then I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Helppp!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.' ... [I said] we should go skiing next weekend and he said no. I didn't know why. I was like, 'Why can't we go? What is the problem?' And I was like, 'Oh god, I forgot!'"