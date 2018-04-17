'SCTV' reunion tickets will go on sale Monday

TORONTO — Fans of sketch comedy series "SCTV" will have an opportunity next week to grab seats at the upcoming Toronto reunion.

Organizers at Second City say tickets for the event held at the city's Elgin Theatre will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday at 10 a.m ET.

"SCTV" producer Andrew Alexander also confirmed that Rick Moranis is finalizing negotiations to join the panel conversation, which will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix project directed by Martin Scorsese.

Last week, it was announced that "SCTV" cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Dave Thomas and Martin Short would gather in front of a live audience to reminisce about making the influential show.

The conversation will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and take place on May 13 at 3 p.m.

"SCTV,'' or Second City Television, ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.

It was the place where hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie got their start, Candy's smooth talker Johnny LaRue starred in Hollywood movie spoofs and Short's character Ed Grimley was refined before appearing on "Saturday Night Live.''

Alexander also noted that Robin Duke, who became a regular cast member in 1980 before leaving for "SNL" a year later, would be present in the audience at the Elgin event.

He said while she won't participate in the panel, she'll be included in other parts of the Scorsese production, which will continue filming into the summer.

